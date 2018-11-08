WACO, TX — As Camp Gladiator celebrates its ten year anniversary, the fitness company will be holding stadium takeovers across the nation, including one at McLane Stadium Aug. 25.

The free event will last from 5 to 9 p.m. and feature workouts for all ages and fitness levels. There will also be music, games and even a beer garden.

To register for the event, register here. Free tickets are available, or for $19 participants and spectators may purchase "deluxe" tickets that include a limited-edition tee shirt.

© 2018 KCEN