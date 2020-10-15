x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Texas Local News | kcentv.com

Local

VERIFY: Can a costume mask be substituted for a cloth face mask?

If you want to wear a costume mask, you can, but health officials say you must still wear a face covering under it.

ALABAMA, USA — Halloween is right around the corner, and you may be wondering if you wear a mask as part of your costume, do you still have to wear a cloth face covering?

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the answer is yes.

RELATED: Fewer Americans celebrating Halloween, but candy sales on the rise

Health officials say a costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask unless it is made with two or more layers of fabric, covering the mouth and nose with no gaps around the face.

If you want to wear a costume mask, you can, but you must still wear a face covering under it.

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said, "If you're going to wear a mask, it still needs to be a cloth face covering, not just a plastic Halloween mask which has holes in it for nose, eyes, etcetera."

RELATED: Is traditional trick-or-treating safe during COVID-19?

Although masking lowers the chances of spreading the virus, Dr. Landers recommends skipping out on traditional door to door trick-or-treating this Halloween.

WATCH: Tips to safely celebrate Halloween during the COVID-19 pandemic