VERIFY: Can a costume mask be substituted for a cloth face mask?

ALABAMA, USA — Halloween is right around the corner, and you may be wondering if you wear a mask as part of your costume, do you still have to wear a cloth face covering?

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the answer is yes.

Health officials say a costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask unless it is made with two or more layers of fabric, covering the mouth and nose with no gaps around the face.

If you want to wear a costume mask, you can, but you must still wear a face covering under it.

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said, "If you're going to wear a mask, it still needs to be a cloth face covering, not just a plastic Halloween mask which has holes in it for nose, eyes, etcetera."

Although masking lowers the chances of spreading the virus, Dr. Landers recommends skipping out on traditional door to door trick-or-treating this Halloween.