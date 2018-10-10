WACO — The League of Women Voters, a non partisan group, organized a candidate meet and greet for a variety of races in the area. The event also included a community forum for two elections, State Representative for District 56 and Precinct 2 for the McLennan County Commissioner.

State Representative for District 56 Candidates

Democrat: Katherine Turner Pearson

Platform issues: Property Tax Reform, Increase Public School Funding, Save Texas Mothers, Lower Gun Violence, Improve Race Relations, Texas Prison Reform and Bring Rural High Speed Internet.

Republican incumbent: Charles "Doc" Anderson

Platform issues: Keep Taxes Low, Secure Boarders, Defend Second Amendment Rights, Strong Economy and Protect Values of Faith Family and Freedom.

Precinct 2 for the McLennan County Commissioner Candidates:

Democrat Patricia Chisolm Miller

Platform issues: Bring Higher Wages for McLennan County, Advocate for TIF Program Education, Small Business Growth and Work with Local Organizations To Support Minority as well as Aspiring Business Owners.

Republican Donis D.L. Wilson

Platform issues: Understanding Budget and Policy Issues, Rebuilding Road and Bridges, Keep Low Taxes, Bring Businesses to the area and Bringing Voice to Rural Area.

*These platform issues were listed in candidate materials given out at the events on Wednesday or from interviews with the candidates.

