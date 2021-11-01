Two men seen carrying zip ties during Capitol riot arrested by the FBI

WASHINGTON — Two men that were seen carrying around zip ties inside the US Capitol on Wednesday have been arrested, according to The Associated Press.
Larry Rendell Brock and Eric Gavelek Munchel are the two men that were arrested in their home states on federal charges by the FBI.
Brock is from Texas and Munchel is from Tennessee, according to The Associated Press.
Both men have been charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Prosecutors said Brock also donned a green helmet, tactical vest and camouflage jacket when he was inside the US Capitol Building.
As the full extent of the insurrection becomes clear, the FBI is also investigating whether some of the rioters had plans to kidnap members of Congress and hold them hostage.
Investigators are particularly focused on why some of them were seen carrying plastic zip-tie handcuffs and had apparently accessed areas of the Capitol generally difficult for the public to locate, according to an official.
The official was among four officials briefed on Wednesday's incident who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation publicly.
So far, 15 people have been charged in federal court for the Capitol riot.
The FBI and Metropolitan Police Department (DC Police) have been releasing photos since the riot of people that broke into the Capitol. The FBI also recently released a photo of a person who potentially placed pipe bombs outside the RNC and DNC headquarters.
