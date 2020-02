KILLEEN, Texas —

Killeen police officers are working on a major car accident that happened on the east-bound lane of I-14 near the WS Young exit in Killeen.

The Killeen Police Department said most of the highway in that section of the road is shut down and delays are expected.

KPD said drivers should expect to be diverted from the area and to take alternate routes if it’s possible.

