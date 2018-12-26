BELTON, Texas — A car traveling southbound on I-35 crashed into a Belton police cruiser Wednesday morning.

Officials said the officer was on the side of the road, possibly setting up a radar when the car veered off the road, hitting the officer's vehicle.

There were no serious injuries and it's not clear whether drugs or alcohol were involved, according to officials.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.

Correction: An earlier version of this article stated no injuries occurred in the crash; however, officials said there were no serious injuries. Several people were taken to the hospital for observation.

