KILLEEN, Texas — A car crashed into a Killeen home overnight. It happened on the 800 block of Stovall Avenue. Right now, there is no word on any injuries.

This morning, the Fort Hood Street exit on Central Texas Expressway is blocked off as crews investigate the crash.

Pictures from the scene show the car about halfway into the home.

Our crew on scene saw one person being arrested. We don't know anything about the suspect or what may have caused the crash.

We are working to get more information and will bring you updates as we get them.