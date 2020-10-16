Lashelle Roberson adopted three children after her friend was killed, now Basil Ford is helping out by gifting her a van for the family.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Nearly a month ago the "Buffalo FATHERS" group put out a call for help after Rayshionna Johnson was shot and killed on September 19.

Lashelle Roberson answered that call and adopted Johnson's three children.

Roberson's family grew to 7 after adopting her friend's toddlers and in need of a new vehicle. She walked into the Basil Ford dealership in Cheektowaga on Tuesday, looking to see what she could find her family.

Jim Basil came across Roberson in the showroom and efforts to help her out were quickly put in motion.

"We had this figured out by Thursday, she came into the showroom on Tuesday."

On Friday afternoon Roberson arrived at Basil Ford in Cheektowaga thinking they had put together a clothing donation. She was surprised with a van to fit all 7 children, tablets for the kids, and other gifts to help the family out.

"Oh my god," Roberson exclaimed when the van rolled up to the front of the lot.

More than a dozen Basil employees applauded Roberson for her dedication to her friend's children by adopting them. Many employees said this is the least they could do to help out a good citizen.

"We really commend the fact that you've, you're adopting the three children, the toddlers, and we know it's a major, major responsibility for you going forward," said Jim Basil at the surprise ceremony.

For several minutes after the van reveal Roberson was unable to speak other than expressing her thanks for the generosity, the Basil dealership showed her.

2 On Your Side asked Roberson what this gift will mean to her and her family.

"Everything," Roberson said. "I need a doctor's appointments, just regular recreation, this means the world to me."

The 2016 Dodge van had car seats for the toddlers already installed and ready to go.

Roberson said the first thing she's going to do is take the kids out to dinner in one vehicle, as a family. Something she's been unable to do.