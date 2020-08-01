BELTON, Texas —

A 2016 Subaru was driving north on FM 1123 north of Hickerson Rd. when the driver of the vehicle saw a deer in the road and tried to avoid hitting it, According to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The Texas DPS Troopers responded to the crash on FM 1123 in Bell County on Sunday where they found a Subaru that was driven by a 20-year-old of Belton who was accompanied by a 17-year-old passenger.

After the wreck, the driver escaped the car but the passenger was trapped. The Subaru was fully engulfed by fire and the passenger was pronounced dead on scene by Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman at 3:36 a.m., according to Texas DPS.

When the driver tried to avoid getting the deer, he lost control of his vehicle and left the road. The Subaru then went through the embankment and collided with a tree on the right passenger side .

The driver was transported to Scott and White Hospital in Temple where he was treated for injuries. The crash investigation is still open.

