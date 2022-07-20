Car found in water at Temple Lake Park with no one inside

Temple police pulled a Nissan Versa from the lake but no one was inside it.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police found a car submerged in the water at Temple Lake Park Wednesday morning.

Police were initially called around 9 a.m. after getting reports that a car went through guard posts on the access roads then straight into the water.

It took police around two hours to pull the Nissan Versa out of the water thanks to the help of Temple Towing using a skid steer.

Once the car was out of the water, police did not find anyone inside.