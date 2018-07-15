KILLEEN, TX — Food, games, music and fancy cars were all a means of showing support July 14 as organizations and community members gathered in Killeen to help veterans and their families.

Midtex Corvette Cub and CyberTex teamed up with Operation Phantom, a local organization that helps veterans and their families, to host the car and bike show fundraiser. All proceeds will be donated to Operation Phantom.

Organizers said they wanted to raise the funds to keep the operation going so it can continue to get veterans and first responders the help they need.

