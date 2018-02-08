Bellmead Police say they've found a credit card skimmer at a local gas station. They say on Thursday morning the device was found at Kay's Travel Center at 1520 S. I-35. The device was found on was pump number 7. Police say the pump showed no other signs of tampering, but it appears that the device had been there for the past five days.

Investigators say anyone who used their ATM or credit cards at that gas station, especially on that pump, needs to keep an eye on their finances for fraudulent use. If anything suspicious with your account happens, police say that you should immediately contact your local law enforcement agency, your bank and the three credit report bureaus.

© 2018 KCEN