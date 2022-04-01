Career Expo | On-site interviews, offers anticipated at Advent Health event Tuesday

Advent Health Central Texas is looking to hire positions as early as today and some with a sign on bonus

For those possibly looking for an opportunity to make a difference and shift careers, Advent Health Central Texas is hoping you'll attend their three-day Career Expo that begins today in Killeen.

The Career Expo and Hiring Event begins today at 9 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m. at 2201 S. Clear Creek Rd. in Killeen. The last day to attend will be Wednesday, Jan. 13.

"I know people drive by the hospital every day but they probably don't know about our organization, they don't know about our mission and what we stand for and so we wanted to bring it right to them," said Deeana Peter, the HR Director.

Peter said this hiring event is a chance to meet and greet while getting that interview on the spot during a challenging time for hospital systems nationwide, with bonuses involved for some positions.

"So, a lot of times people put the most emphasis on nurses but it takes a village to run a hospital and so we are looking to hire from nurses all the way to food and nutrition and so on and so forth," she told 6 News.

The hospital said they will be making on-the-spot offers to those who qualify with sign-on incentives up to $15,000 and relocation incentives up to $3,000 for select roles.

Peter says they are looking for those with a desire to immerse themselves in their culture, who believe in their mission and will bring with them a Christ-like focus every day.

Given the climate of the health industry, there's an immense focus on mental health as well, according to Peter. She said it's not about just stacking warm bodies to fill shifts, Advent Health also promises a work-life balance and a desire to hire the person in what they hope will be a lifetime partnership in healthcare.

"In the last year we have brought on counselors at no charge to the team members because we know that it's been a very traumatic year, actually two years, so we brought on grief counselors and therapists can we also bring massage therapists on a regular basis because we know these are things I can help our team members recharge," she said.

Peter called the work they do "transformative and life-changing" and that not all heroes wear capes. Instead, she said, they wear scrubs and a desire to love and care for those like family.



"It says that I care for you like I do my mom, Dawn," Peter said, as she pointed to the pin she has on her jacket, "... every one of my team members has this heart and the intention behind it is a reminder to the people that I serve and care for that when I care for you, whenever I interact with you, I am going to interact with you like in interacting with the person I love the most, and that's my mom.".

The three-day event also continues in Mansfield and Burleson over the next two days.