WACO, Texas —

The annual Caritas Feast of Caring fundraising event has been postponed. The event was originally scheduled for April 14 at the Waco Convention Center and was postponed in response to the Centers for Disease Control recommendation regarding not holding events with 50 or more people in attendance.

“We will be working to find an alternative date, hopefully in the Fall, to hold the event,” Caritas Assistant Executive Director for Finance and Development Ann Owen said. “The Feast of Caring is our primary fundraiser and it is very important to Caritas to maximize proceeds from this event."

