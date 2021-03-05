Caritas of Waco welcomes public back into building for in-person service

The non-profit organization is allowing clients back in the building to be served in person starting July 12.

WACO, Texas — The video above first aired in May 2021.

Caritas of Waco is welcoming clients back into the building to be served in person a year after switching operations to a drive-thru distribution due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Caritas will allow clients back in starting July 12. The waiting areas will be limited to 25 clients at a time, the Waco non-profit organization said.

"In order to provide a safe and healthy environment to all community members, the agency is allowing only one member per household in the building at a time to receive food assistance," the non-profit said in a release. "Caritas of Waco is also asking that masks be worn by those not fully vaccinated and to practice social distancing while in the building."

Staring July 12, clients are asked to park in the spaces along Mary Avenue and enter through the door marked "Client Entrance." After intake, clients will receive a pre-loaded grocery basket of food with items like fresh produce, meant, grains and canned goods. Caritas said it will have staff and volunteers to assist clients with loading food into the trunks of parked vehicles.

“We look forward to serving our clients in-person again,” said Caritas of Waco Co-Executive Director Alicia Jallah. “Caritas is committed to offering the highest level of services and nutritional food to the thousands of individuals who are struggling with food insecurity and poverty in our community.”