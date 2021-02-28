Carl R. Darnall Medical Center pauses COVID-19 vaccinations

FORT HOOD, Texas — Officials with the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center said the healthcare provider will pause COVID-19 vaccinations March 1 due to shipment delays.
As a result of the delay, there will be no vaccinations offered at Abrams Gym, a press release said. CRDAMC said it will announce new vaccination dates and appointment availability when the next shipment arrives.
The release did not provide a set date on which they would resume vaccinations.
Beneficiaries may also receive notification through the TRICARE appointment system, secure messaging, and automated call systems, per the release. Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine will not be available online or through the central appointments line until more vaccine is received, the release added.