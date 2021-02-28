Carl R. Darnall Medical Center pauses COVID-19 vaccinations

Vaccinations will pause Monday, March 1 due to shipment delays, according to the medical center. Officials did not indicate when vaccinations will resume.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Officials with the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center said the healthcare provider will pause COVID-19 vaccinations March 1 due to shipment delays.

As a result of the delay, there will be no vaccinations offered at Abrams Gym, a press release said. CRDAMC said it will announce new vaccination dates and appointment availability when the next shipment arrives.

The release did not provide a set date on which they would resume vaccinations.