Carl R. Darnall Medical Center to vaccinate eligible people 16 and older

FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood announced that it will start opening COVID-19 vaccine appointments to eligible beneficiaries 16 and older.

The appointments are available to healthy uniformed personnel and others authorized to receive vaccine from the DoD, according to a release. Appointments for the vaccinations are open for March 23 and March 25.

Beneficiaries can schedule a first dose appointment online or by calling 254-288-8888. Those looking to book an appointment for a second dose can call the same number. Vaccinations are available by appointment only and no walk-ins are accepted.

The post said active duty personnel should contact their unit/chain of command for their vaccine schedule. Beneficiaries should bring a valid DoD ID card and their CDC vaccination card if receiving the second dose.