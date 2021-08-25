Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center makes more changes to surgical services to help with COVID-19 response

FORT HOOD, Texas — The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center said it has temporarily reduced surgical services to support current COVID-19 response operations.
The medical center said it has limited surgical services and will only conduct surgeries that support select readiness cases, time-sensitive procedures that would affect a patient's long-term health if delayed and urgent procedures.
A large number of elective procedures will be temporarily delayed until CRDAMC can reopen to full capacity, the medical center said.
"The surgical services team is actively assessing the ability to reopen capacity on a daily basis and will reschedule all cases as soon as possible," the medical center said in a release.