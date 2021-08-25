Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center makes more changes to surgical services to help with COVID-19 response

The medical center a "large number" of elective procedures will be temporarily delayed until it can reopen to full capacity.

FORT HOOD, Texas — The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center said it has temporarily reduced surgical services to support current COVID-19 response operations.

The medical center said it has limited surgical services and will only conduct surgeries that support select readiness cases, time-sensitive procedures that would affect a patient's long-term health if delayed and urgent procedures.

A large number of elective procedures will be temporarily delayed until CRDAMC can reopen to full capacity, the medical center said.