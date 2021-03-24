Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center changes COVID-19 testing site hours

The new testing site hours go into effect March 26.

FORT HOOD, Texas — The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center's respiratory drive-thru COVID-19 testing site near the emergency department will modify its operating hours starting March 26.

With the modified hours, the testing site will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be closed Saturday and Sunday, according to a release from Fort Hood.

Military travel 48-hour pre-flight testing will be available through the emergency room from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the release said.