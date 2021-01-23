Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center hosts town hall, talks vaccines

The town hall was held live on their Facebook page where they answered different community members' questions

FORT HOOD, Texas — Questions surrounding vaccine access continue to dominate headlines, social media feeds and conversations.

Health officials at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center held an hour-long town hall Friday to answer various questions regarding the vaccine and COVID-19.

One question answered was about when you should receive the second dose of the vaccine. One official said they aim for day 21.

"So that way the vaccine can go ahead and reach its full efficacy," COVID-19 Vaccine Operation Lead Analyst Brittany Jaccaud said.

Another topic addressed during the town hall was about the vaccine being voluntary.

Col. Richard Malish, the Commander at Darnall, said in his military career this has been the first and only vaccine that has been voluntary.

"Whether or not this remains voluntary, if it did, it would be a surprise to me," Col. Malish said.

He mentioned that right now there are points of friction with the vaccine and its distribution.

"But one thing that I've learned through the evolution from traveling down this timeline is these supply chains stabilize," Malish said.

He said, once we get through these turbulent waters, it will become much easier to know for the population at large when to come in, how to get your first shot and where to go.

"I just ask for your patience in these probably two more months," Malish said.

The officials noted they had plans for mass vaccination sites in three spots including Shoemaker Center, Abrams Gym and the NEFF. Those three sites will be split up. This means two will be for active-duty soldiers and one will be for beneficiaries.

"But we're not there yet in the timeline we're still in this uncertain phase," Malish said.

Many topics were addressed within the town hall. You can watch the full town hall here.