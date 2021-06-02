Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center moves vaccination site to Abrams Gym

The vaccination clinic will open at the new location Feb. 8 at 8 a.m. for qualifying individuals.

FORT HOOD, Texas — The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center announced it is moving its COVID-19 vaccination clinic to Abrams Gym and will be operating at the new location starting Feb. 8.

The gym, building 23001, is on 62nd Street. The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and will be closed on weekends and federal holidays.

The medical center is currently administering first and second doses to defense department beneficiaries eligible under phases 1A, 1B and 1C. The categories include health care and frontline workers, deploying soldiers, essential workers, and beneficiaries 16 and older with an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

"Moving from the hospital to the gym requires a little more detailed planning to make sure everything is going to run well," Master Sgt. Tara Taylor, the Abrams vaccine site noncommission officer-in-charge, said in a release. "We've got the right equipment and right people, and we're prepared for emergencies. This is a community effort, and the teams from the hospital and other units have been instrumental in getting this vaccination site stood up and ready."

Beneficiaries looking to get vaccinated are asked to bring a valid DoD ID card and are encouraged to complete necessary paperwork beforehand to minimize wait times. That can be found on the hospital's website.