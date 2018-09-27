FORT HOOD, Texas — The Carl R. Darnell Army Medical Center will begin offering flu shots Oct. 15.

People looking to get vaccinated can receive their shots at their assigned medical home from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Vaccines will also be available from 9-11 a.m. Fridays.

The hospital will also be holding four flu shot roundups:

The Copeland Center Oct. 26 9-11:30 a.m.

CRDAMC Retiree Health Fair Oct. 27 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Clear Creek PX Dec. 1 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

CYS Roundup at various post facilities Nov. 7-8

