Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center’s vaccination site now open for booked appointments

FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood officials announced Monday, the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center’s vaccination site, Abrams Gym, will be open for booked appointments only Feb. 25.

The gym, building 23001, is located on 62nd St. and Support Ave. It will be open from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The site is closed on weekends and Federal holidays.

Due to their limited number, the COVID-19 vaccine will only be distributed by appointment until another shipment is received. No walk-in appointments are available at this time.