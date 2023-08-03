CASA of Milam County becomes official

This is the 74th Court Appointed Special Advocates program in Texas.

Example video title will go here for this video

MILAM COUNTY, Texas — Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Milam County has officially been established, making it the 74th CASA program in Texas.

The mission of CASA is to increase public awareness and decrease the occurrence of child abuse, all while recruiting members of the community to advocate for these children in Child Protective Services care.

CASA of Milam County says the board has worked very hard to reach this point, but now they're looking to add more board members and volunteer advocates.

According to CASA of Milam County, these volunteers are screened, trained and then appointed by judges to represent and advocate for a child in the CPS system.

If you would like to learn more about becoming a volunteer advocate or donating to CASA of Milam County, visit here.