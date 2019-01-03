WACO, Texas — A 6-year-old Castleman Creek Elementary School student was hit by her school bus as she got off of it at a stop near the Sendero Springs neighborhood, according to the Waco Police Department.

The accident happened at 3:50 p.m., and she was taken to Hillcrest Hospital in an ambulance, police said. After Hillcrest Hospital, she was taken to McLane Children's Medical Center in Temple, according to Midway Independent School District.

Her condition is unknown, the ISD said.

The bus driver hit the girl, then drove about a block and a half before stopping, police said. Police said it was an accident, and they are still investigating the incident.

Another vehicle was not involved in the incident,

This happened at a popular bus stop, where a lot of cars and people usually are to pick up their kids, police said.

The accident happened at the intersection of Serena and Costa drives.

Castleman Creek Elementary School principal Mandy Johnson released a statement about the incident:

"This afternoon we had a serious situation occur during an afternoon bus drop off near Sendero Springs. A student was injured after exiting the bus. Our hearts and prayers go out to the young lady as she is being treated for injuries. The remaining 14 students returned to school so we could connect them with their parents. We appreciate everyone’s concern, patience while reconnecting students with their parents, and continued thoughts and prayers for healing for the young lady."

