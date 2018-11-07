The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a case where a teen was captured on video throwing a cat in Belton Lake.

Officials said they were contacted by the Belton Police Department Tuesday about the incident.

Three juveniles have been identified as being involved in the incident.

WARNING: The video below may be disturbing to some viewers.

The sheriff’s department said they will not identify the teens because they are juveniles.

After the investigation is completed, referrals to juvenile authorities will be made, the department stated.

The Bell County Sherriff’s Department held a press conference at 12:30 p.m. Watch the full press conference below:

