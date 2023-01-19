Catalytic converter thefts continue to skyrocket in Texas

A bill has been proposed to reduce the amount of catalytic converters being stolen in Texas.

Example video title will go here for this video

CENTRAL, Texas — In an effort to reduce the amount of catalytic converters being stolen, Senator Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston) has proposed Senate Bill 456.

Temple PD reports show catalytic converter thefts have gone down from 100 thefts in 2021 to 85 thefts in 2022, while Waco PD shows thefts have gone up.

In 2021, catalytic converter thefts in Waco totaled 329 and in 2022 that number jumped to 345. There's been a rise in converter theft claims across Texas in the past few years.

Since 2019, Triple-A of Texas reported a 5,300 percent jump in claims. State Farm reports that Texas ranks second in catalytic converter thefts, with almost 5,000 thefts.

What drives thefts are rare materials like platinum, which are sold for hundreds or thousands of dollars. The proposed bill would quote "hold criminals targeting catalytic converters accountable."

This bill proposes that only certain people can be in possession of catalytic converters.

These people include employees of wrecking and salvage yards, metal recycling entities, garage automotive shops, or other entities who possess converters through the course of everyday business. Anyone else in possession of a converter that has been removed from a car will be criminally charged.

"If passed, Senate Bill 465 will help law enforcement crack down on these catalytic converter crime rings," Bettencourt said.

The bill will also add organized crime statutes that automatically increase the offense one category higher, if the convicted person is linked to organized crime.

This is just one bill that is a continuing effort to stop these thefts from happening.

In 2021, House Bill 4110 was passed to deter criminals from stealing catalytic converters by making them extremely difficult to sell to a metal recycling company. Under the new bill, the seller must provide the metal recycling entity:

"(1) the year, make, model, and vehicle identification number for the vehicle from which the catalytic converter was removed; and (2) a copy of the certificate of title or other documentation indicating that the person has an ownership interest in the vehicle..."