Cavazos Elementary School student brings, distributes ammo to classmates, district says

Killeen ISD said it has reached out to the child's parents for more information and that the student will be disciplined accordingly.

NOLANVILLE, Texas — A third grade student at Cavazos Elementary School brought a box of ammunition to the school and allegedly distributed individual rounds to students, Killeen ISD reported Wednesday.

The district said the student will be disciplined accordingly and that it has contacted the third grader's parents to learn more about the incident.