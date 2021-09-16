Cavazos Elementary School student brings, distributes ammo to classmates, district says

NOLANVILLE, Texas — A third grade student at Cavazos Elementary School brought a box of ammunition to the school and allegedly distributed individual rounds to students, Killeen ISD reported Wednesday.
The district said the student will be disciplined accordingly and that it has contacted the third grader's parents to learn more about the incident.
Killeen ISD asked parents to speak with their children and ask if they received anything from a classmate. If a child did receive a round, parents can bring it to the front office of the school for Killeen ISD Police to dispose of it.