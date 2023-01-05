Cedric Marks 'medical issue' leads to delay in trial

Cedric Marks told the judge he would not be able to focus as day eleven of his capital murder trial was set to begin.

BELTON, Texas — The trial for Capital Murder suspect Cedric Marks was delayed Monday due to what Marks called a medical issue he was having.

Day eleven of the trial was supposed to begin at 9:30 a.m. in the 426th Bell County District Court.

Instead, Marks told Judge Steven Duskie he was not feeling well and would not be able to focus. Marks is defending himself against charges he killed his ex-girlfriend Jenna Scott and her friend Michael Swearingin in 2019.

Duskie asked Marks' standby counsel if they believed he was too sick to continue. They agreed he did not look well and would not be able to focus. Duskie asked prosecutors for a response. They agreed to continue the trial until Tuesday.

A large portion of the trial was expected to focus on a recorded interview that Temple Police Department Det. Corey Powell conducted in 2019.

According to prosecutors, they just found the footage last week and were trying to enter it as new evidence on Friday. It is a total of 40 minutes with four interviews with Maya Maxwell, Ginell McDonough and Marks' family members.

Marks said he had not seen the video and needed time to review it before it could be presented to the jury.

Maxwell is accused of helping Marks bury Scott's and Swearingin's bodies on property his family owned in Oklahoma. McDonough is Marks' wife.

Marks and Maxwell were staying with McDonough in Michigan when police caught up to them.