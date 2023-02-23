Why the Cedric Marks trial is taking longer than expected

Liz Mitchell, a 6 News legal analyst, says the delay is due to many factors, but most importantly, it's because Marks is representing himself.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Cedric Marks was charged with the murders of his ex-girlfriend Jenna Scott and her friend Michael Swearingin in 2019. Four years later, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, the jury selection process for Mark's capital murder trial began in a Bell County Courtroom.

The trial has been repeatedly delayed for many reasons. Liz Mitchell, a 6 News legal analyst, says the jury selection process can be long, especially in this case because Marks is representing himself.

"This is someone who is trying to defend themselves when really they don't have the extra education or experience to do so," Mitchell said. "There's not many young attorneys that would be willing to try a capital murder case, let alone someone who has zero legal experience."

Mitchell says in a capital murder trial, the jury must select 12 people who are fair and impartial. That can be difficult because the case has gained traction within the media over the past four years.

"Because of that you're also having to find 12 people that can put aside everything that they have heard before they've walked into the courtroom, basically treating the courtroom as a vacuum," Mitchell said. "It's difficult to find 12 people that just kind of put aside all their biases, all of their preconceived notions."

One statement from Marks could derail the entire jury selection process as well.

"Mr. Marks might say something that is inadmissible, specific facts surrounding his case are not admissible and his prior history is not admissible," Mitchell said. "If he starts speaking about those things in front of a panel of 100 potential jurors, he's now spoiled that entire panel, and they're going to have to start over."

Despite the case taking years to get to, there are reasons behind the delays worth noting.

"The state is doing everything in their power to make sure that he's not doing anything that would give rise for an appellate court to overturn his conviction and send it back down for another jury trial," Mitchell said.

The court coordinator tells 6 News they are interviewing candidates one-by-one from a pool of 300 people. There is still no estimate on when the testimony will begin.