Celebrate a great cash crop at the 49th Annual Holland Corn Festival

There will be plenty of fun activities for the whole family such as a parade, 5k run and a barbecue cook-off.

HOLLAND, Texas — Come celebrate a versatile cash crop at the 49th Annual Holland Corn Festival from Thursday, June 15 through Saturday, June 17.

During two days of the festival, visitors can expect to hear great music from bands such as Treaty Oak Revival and the Backroads Band.

Saturday will feature the most activities and it will all start with a 5k run. The run will be followed by a wonderful parade and of course a cornhole tournament.

From there, everyone will have the opportunity to participate in all things corn. Visitors can compete in corn eating, shucking, bobbing, seed spitting and corn cob throwing all in a matter of hours.

To cap off the day full of corn festivities, attendees will get to enjoy a concert featuring West Travis and Braxton Keith.

Two day passes to this festival are $25 in advance and $30 at the gate, general admission tickets to see Treaty Oak Revival and Braxton Keith are $15. Children aged 12 and under get in free when accompanied by an adult.

To view more information on the schedule of events and tickets, visit here.