Calling local filmmakers! Your trailers wanted for Celebrate Killeen festival

Any local filmmakers who want to be featured can submit a trailer of their film or video project to the city by April 14.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is looking to highlight local filmmakers in its three-day festival happening in April.

Local filmmakers will be featured during Celebrate Killeen, happening from April 28 to April 30 in Downtown Killeen.

The city described the festival to be "three days of free fun, live entertainment, celebration of cultures and diversity, local artists, food and shopping!" 

Any local filmmakers who want to be featured can submit a trailer of their film or video project to the city by April 14. Applicants can click here to submit their trailers.

Vendors and food truck vendors are also encouraged to apply to participate in the festival. Click here to apply.

