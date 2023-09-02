Celebrating Black History Month: Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King explains her role as first African American female mayor

During the interview, Mayor Nash-King walked through city hall, reflecting on how much the city government has changed through the years.

KILLEEN, Texas — Six News continues to celebrate black history month. On Thursday, Feb. 9 we highlighted Killeen’s highest elected official.

In 2022, Mayor Debbie Nash-King became the first African American female mayor. She sat down with Texas Today Anchor Jasmin Caldwell about her love for Killeen and some of the challenges she faces.

During the interview, Nash-King walked through city hall, reflecting on how much the city government has changed throughout the years.

“This is my picture as mayor of Killeen. This is also the first minority council,” said Nash-King.

The Pine Bluff Arkansas native moved to Killeen in 1995. She has one daughter and is an Army veteran.

“The military really changed my life. It was a better life for me and my child.”

In 2017, she was elected to city council and eventually became mayor pro tempore.

In February of 2022, Nash-King was appointed mayor after former Mayor Jose Segarra stepped down. Three months later in May, she was officially elected by the people. She said becoming the first black female mayor of Killeen is truly a blessing.

“Now that praise God! It is a surreal feeling to be the first at anything.”

She admits the job comes with its challenges.

“The challenge is, I’m still a female. So, when I walk in a room and I am working with leaders that are males, that’s just the makeup of things, you cannot dummy down. You have to speak for your people you represent.

With her vibrant personality, Nash-King stays busy with community events and her sorority Delta Sigma Theta, Sorority Incorporated. Another challenge she faces as the city’s highest elected official is losing some privacy.

“You go to the gym. You go to the grocery store. You are going to hear it. You just want to pick up some milk, everybody wants to tell you what is going on with their street, and why you didn’t do this,” said Nash-King. “You have to balance city council and your personal life. I can have three or four events a day. I love the interaction, but it has a wear and tear, because you want to give so much to the people you serve.”

Unity is the most important reason she ran for mayor.

“So many things are happening on a federal and state level that sometimes it pours into our city,” said Nash-King. “I never want us to lose the unity we have. I want to keep and build relationships. That is important to me.”

Mayor Nash-King never thought she would be a politician, but always knew she would be an advocate for change.