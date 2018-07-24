WACO — Police were called to Loop 340 and Imperial Dr. around 8:05 a.m. after a cement truck overturned and hit two other vehicles.

Police said the driver of the truck came over a hill and when he saw backed up traffic he tried to come to a sudden stop but the weight on the back end caused the truck to over turn. The truck slid about 150 yards and hit two other vehicles, according to police.

The driver of the truck and the drivers in each of the other two vehicles were expected to be okay.

