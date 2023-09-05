Centex African American Chamber of Commerce relocates back to the heart of Historic Elm Avenue

Chamber CEO/President John Bible is elated to continue servicing the community's needs at 715 Elm Ave.

WACO, Texas — After several years of serving the East Waco community's needs, the Centex African American Chamber of Commerce has returned to its origins at 715 Elm Ave.

CEO and chamber president John Bible is still unboxing his new office, but anticipates what it will mean for an area that has historically represented the beauty of Black business in Central Texas.

"What we do want to see is that we have an organization that represents us," Bible said. "A safe space to go and be able to do the things necessary to thrive in our communities."

That safe place is what is what Bible and the Centex African American Chamber want to provide to black owned businesses in Waco and surrounding communities.

Bible said he has been a part of the chamber since 2008 and has seen how small seeds of support have helped business owners grow and flourish.

"There's a lot of great things that are in store not only for residents, but black owned businesses to create an atmosphere where we can have economical prosperity. "

The goal is simple.

Strengthening community by empowering business. Something in which Vice President of Economical Development Rachel E. Pate strives to accomplish every day.

"We want to build generational wealth within our community," Pate said. "And without the tools and the room and the space and the opportunity, we can't."

She credits a huge portion of her own success to the guidance of past chamber president Lavita Brown.

Pate said, " Coming back to the original place of our origin since Ms. Levita Brown, our past president feels like coming home."

Now Pate is eager to assist other Black businesspeople and entrepreneurs reach new heights. Esther's Closet and the Center for Black Excellence are a couple of programs that the chamber have used to empower and supply people with the tools they need to be successful in their endeavors.

"I believe the chamber's relocation and expansion means greater opportunity for African Americans and people of color, " Pate said.

Pate is grateful for the evolution and growth the chamber was able to see while located down the street and around the corner at the Quinn Campus.

But having more physical space, new equipment, resources, and proximity to the heart of East Waco, provides accessibility to the person seeking means to a better life.

Pate said, "You can advance your life. You can improve your credit rating. You can purchase a home. You can provide education opportunities, and child care opportunities for your kids and most importantly, you can begin to build legacy and generational wealth. "

And if you can, you should.

"You can walk in and we would be more than welcome to assist or greet you to let you see the new location," Bible said. "We're excited about it. "