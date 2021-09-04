KCEN will live stream the event when it takes place at 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Central Church in College Station is set to hold a prayer vigil Friday at 6:30 p.m. in support of the victims from the April 8 mass shooting in Bryan, Texas.

As of 12:00 p.m. Friday, one victim has been discharged from the hospital. Two others are now in stable condition and one person remains in critical condition.

Texas DPS said Trooper Juan Rojas Tovar remains in stable condition after he was allegedly shot by the gunman. Trooper Tovar is from the Madisonville area.

Trooper Tovar remains in serious but stable condition @StJoseph_Health. He is currently receiving outstanding care, surrounded by his family and friends while his fellow troopers hold watch. pic.twitter.com/19QrGw7KSV — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) April 9, 2021

Pastor Phillips said in the church's announcement the goal is of this gathering is to mourn as a community and to unify in the midst of tragedy. Persons of all faiths and beliefs are welcome to attend.

"Psalm 50:15 says, 'Call on me in a day of trouble; I will rescue you, and you will honor me,'" the statement added.

