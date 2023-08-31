Central Texas: Where you can go see a 3-hour concert film of Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour'

CENTRAL, Texas — If you haven't gotten the chance to grab the elusive tickets to see global-superstar Taylor Swift on her 'Eras Tour', do not fear as she is bringing her tour to the big screen this fall.
On Thursday, Swift announced that starting Friday, Oct. 13, fans will be able to head to the theaters to enjoy the nearly three-hour concert experience.
These tickets may prove to be a lot more economically attainable, but you will want to move fast as the demand for Taylor Swift is just as high in the theaters!
Central Texans have a few different options when looking for a place to catch the 'Eras Tour'. The locations that will be showing the film include the following:
- AMC Galaxy 16 in Waco
- Cinemark Waco and XD
- Cinemark Temple and XD
- Cinemark Harker Heights
- Regal Killeen
To view all of the show times and more ticket information, visit here.
