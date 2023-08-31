Central Texas: Where you can go see a 3-hour concert film of Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour'

Find out which theaters near you are showing the film.

CENTRAL, Texas — If you haven't gotten the chance to grab the elusive tickets to see global-superstar Taylor Swift on her 'Eras Tour', do not fear as she is bringing her tour to the big screen this fall.

On Thursday, Swift announced that starting Friday, Oct. 13, fans will be able to head to the theaters to enjoy the nearly three-hour concert experience.

The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon 😆 Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at… pic.twitter.com/eKRqS8C7d1 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 31, 2023

These tickets may prove to be a lot more economically attainable, but you will want to move fast as the demand for Taylor Swift is just as high in the theaters!

Central Texans have a few different options when looking for a place to catch the 'Eras Tour'. The locations that will be showing the film include the following:

AMC Galaxy 16 in Waco

Cinemark Waco and XD

Cinemark Temple and XD

Cinemark Harker Heights

Regal Killeen

To view all of the show times and more ticket information, visit here.