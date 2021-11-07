Central Texans celebrate the 10th annual Armed Forces Natural Hair and Health Expo

KILLEEN, Texas — People from across Central Texas gathered in the Killeen Civic and Conference Center for the 10th annual Armed Forces Natural Hair and Health Expo on Sunday.
The event featured workshops, demonstrations, music and a natural hair and fashion show for children and adults.
Small business owners were there selling a variety of items from books, soaps, clothing, and hair care products. The event focused giving women with natural hair the courage to embrace who they really are.
“For so many years women of color or African American women have been told that they are not beautiful the way their hair naturally comes on their head, said event organizer Luvina Norwood-Sabree. “We have been told to use a lot of harsh chemicals to straighten our hair, and that actually harmed our body. Now, we have embraced our natural hair and we are loving it. We are loving the way we can style it in all kinds of ways and maintain our healthy hair.”
The Natural Hair and Health Expo happens every year in the month of November.