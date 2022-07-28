Central Texans find ways help families in need as school supply prices increase

Experts said school supply prices rose eight percent since 2021 and will continue to rise because of inflation, forcing some families to cut expenses elsewhere.

TEMPLE, Texas — A new school year means a new list of essential supplies. But most parents didn't account for the soaring prices.

Experts said families should expect to pay eight percent more for items like backpacks and pencils.

"That will probably rise to ten percent because inflation will just keep rising," Economics professor at Central Texas A&M University, Dr. Tennant, said.

The National Retail Federation expects each U.S. family to spend $864 on average this year for school supplies, with a total expected spending of $36.9-billion.

Tennant said families will still go out to buy the essentials but they might cut back on buying electronics like iPads and new phones.

Other experts said families are working more hours, and cutting back on other costs just to help pay for essential supplies for the school year.

Aniyah Smith has set out to help these families in need with her "Back to School Party."

"We're just giving backpacks to all the kids or families that couldn't afford a backpack," Smith said. "We just want to make all kids' school year great."

The "Back to School Party" will be held on August 13 in Millers Park. Along with free school supplies, Smith will have food drink, games, prizes and more.

Smith said every free back to school item at the giveaway, she bought herself, but she has also gotten donations from the community.

"It wouldn't be possible without the community so I'm not going to take full credit, because it wouldn't be possible with out the community," Smith added.

She started the event last year at the age of 15, simply hoping to help some kids get the backpacks they want, and making a difference for families during the school year.

Another resource families can seek out if they are in need of school supplies is United Way in Temple.

Throughout the year, especially closer to when school begins, the organization accepts donations and provides needed resources to the community.

Vashell Greene, the President of United Way said she just wrapped up handing out some fans to some community members, and now they are getting ready to send out some supplies to local schools.

"Starting in the summer we start collecting school supplies, but not just pens notebooks and paper," Greene said.

Greene added that they also accept donations for hygiene products, because some families can find those hard to afford during the school year as well.

She said these times can be especially hard for families, children or teens that have been displaced or need extra help, that's why United Way has all the essential school supplies kids need.