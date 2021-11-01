Central Texans invited to Annual Veterans Day Parade in Killeen

The city said this year's theme is “Honoring All Who Served-Past and Present".

KILLEEN, Texas — Central Texans are invited to come out to the annual Veterans Day Parade in historic Downtown Killeen on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m., according to the City of Killeen.

The parade route starts at West Avenue D, next to City Hall, and travels from College Street down Avenue D to 8th Street, then 8th Street to Sprott Street and Sprott Street to Gray Street, ending at Avenue C.

Interested spectators are encouraged to arrive early to get good parking and viewing spots along the route.

All are invited to participate and parade entries will be accepted through Nov. 10 at www.centex-avac.org. There is no cost to enter, per the city.

The Grand Marshal will be Brig. Gen. Monté L. Rone, who is Deputy Commanding General for Maneuver at Fort Hood.

Prior to the parade around 10:45a.m., the Veterans Administration will present Mayor ProTem Debbie Nash-King with a certificate of recognition on the steps of City Hall, according to the city.