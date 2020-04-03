TEMPLE, Texas — Super Tuesday has come and gone as the polls for the Primary Election closed at 7 p.m. Central Texans made sure their voices were heard by heading out to the polling centers.

Bell County changed some of their voting rules this year by allowing voters to vote at any of the 41 locations around the county, rather than just the one in their precinct. They also added some new technology to voting booths that included touchscreen tablets. Both of these new additions involved a learning curve that could have contributed to long lines.

From McLennan County to Bell County, the wait times throughout the day varied, but as time started to wind down, the lines grew immensely.

The VFW in Temple had a line so long that officials came out to warn people to move to other locations due to a short window of time.

When 6 News spoke to voters about what drove them to polls this year, many said the presidential race, while others said they feel it's their duty as an American.

"I think Trump has drawn a lot of people to the polls this year, people want him out of office," said Christine King of McLennan County.

"There's such an extreme on both sides right now so that is drawing people to come out and vote," Scott Hillegass of Bell County said. "People want to come out and use their voice and that what they should do as Americans."

