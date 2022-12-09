Central Texans pay tribute to lives lost 21-years-ago in terrorist attacks

The Fire Department of Killeen, along with other Central Texas First responders in Central Texas, took part in remembering everyone lost on 9/11.

CENTRAL, Texas — Central Texans recognized the thousands of lives lost 21-years-ago on this Sunday.

First responders and veterans took part in ceremonies near and far, raising money for the 9/11 Memorial Fund, and attending football games to hold a moment of silence.

Six members of the Fire Department in Killeen took part in holding the American flag in the field of the Dallas Cowboys game Sunday. Others took to the Dallas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

Killeen Fire Chief Jim Kubinski said he was extremely proud of the six men that went out to the game in Dallas.

"This is that one day a year that we might be focused on, but there are still 364 other days that we need to remember," Chief Kubinski said.

A few veterans joined forces in Waco for the first annual Clash of the Heroes Strongman Competition Sunday, to remember those who have fallen.

Those who took part were in teams of two. Some said it gave them a sense of comradery that they missed.

The event also put all their proceeds towards the 9/11 Memorial Fund.