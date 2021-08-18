'It just broke my heart' | Central Texans rally around 9-year-old Killeen boy with cancer

MJ Dixon is 9-years-old and battling B-Cell Lymphoblastic Leukemia, an illness that's robbed him of the last several months since his diagnosis in February.

KILLEEN, Texas — The air outside is muggy as off and on sprinkles dance through Central Texas outside the Ashley Home Furniture Store in Killeen. Michael "M.J." Dixon sat there, under the cover just outside the front doors, and played on his cell phone.

"All kids deserve a chance. So, he needs to be able to find a match and just be a kid," said Brian Crawford, who showed up today at the 'Be The Match Drive' to donate his saliva and be added to the National Marrow Donor Registry.

Dixon, a once active and excited kid, is 9-years-old and battling B-Cell Lymphoblastic Leukemia, an illness that's robbed him of a the last few months since his diagnosis on Feb. 25, 2021.

"I think I pretty much went into a daze, like, I just recall 'cancer and leukemia,' Chaundra Dixon told 6 News on Monday, ahead of the Be The Match Drive.

Many Central Texans showed up to donate their saliva and register after seeing MJ's story online and television. One woman said it reminded her too much of the story of her sister who recently died from Lupus.

"Seeing him and it reminds me of that, it reminds me of my sister went through with her Lupus and condition," said Ashanti Wartley. "If I can do something to help their family, I will do it."

Randy Stoneroad said he saw the story and needed to be here because his wife was sick years ago and needed a kidney and he matched with her. Stoneroad said he was able to donate one of his kidneys and wanted to see if he could be the miracle the Dixon family has hoped for.

"I know personally how it feels for a family member to need something and they may not get it," he said. "I ran down here and I wanted to get tested because you just never know."

Stoneroad was turned away because he is outside the age range allowed for becoming a part of the registry, 18 to 44-years-old.

"Thirty days ago I just lost three family members, very close family members, and I couldn't imagine if those were my sons," said Quiana Martin who showed up on her lunch break to register.

Martin said her heart breaks for Chaundra and is holding out hope a donor can be found in enough time. She'll donate if she matches without hesitation.

"That's the purpose, that is the reason I am here," Martin said. "To help this young man and to see if could, in my being, help him to survive."

MJ is in need of a Black or bi-racial donor to be his match and his mom, Chaundra, said she was discouraged by the amount of black people who didn't show up for her son today.

According to Be the Match, a Black person has a 23% chance of being matched. That's much lower than Whites at 77% and Native Americans at 57%.

Chaundra is, however, forever grateful for those that did show because a life she knows will be saved somewhere even if it's not her own.

If you would like to help MJ. and his family, you can do so, and to follow his journey, you can follow his page on Facebook.