TEMPLE — Central Texans proved once again Friday how they can come together in times of need. We made a call for bottled water for firefighters and the call was answered in a big way.

Channel 6 partnered with Temple Fire and Rescue for a bottled water drive to benefit the firefighters battling blazes around the area. Within just a few hours, the Channel 6 lobby was packed with dozens of bottled water and gatorade cases.

The water will go to firefighters across Central Texas having to brave the scorching temperatures while also battling back wildfires that were threatening homes in Coryell and Bell Counties.

Anyone wanting to donate can bring water to the Channel 6 studios at 215 North 3rd St. in Temple or the Temple Central Fire Station at 210 North 3rd St. Donations will be accepted at Channel 6 between 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Water can be dropped off at the Central Fire Station during regular business hours.

