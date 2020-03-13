TEMPLE, Texas — All Central Texas 4C Head Start Centers are closing for an additional week amid concerns of the coronavirus, according to Executive Director Janell Frazier.

That includes all centers in Troy, Temple, Holland, Belton, Nolanville, Harker Heights, Killeen and Copperas Cove.

The head start centers are currently set to close through March 20.

