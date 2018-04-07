There are several events in the area that are celebrating Fourth of July. One of them is the largest parade in the county -- Belton's Fourth of July Parade.

Below are other celebrations in the Central Texas area.

Gatesville - Fourth of July Fireworks Show at McKamie Stadium

Temple - H-E-B All American Family Fun Fest at Miller Park Begins at 4 p.m.

Kosse - July 4th Independence Day Celebration at Kosse City Park 6-10 p.m.

Waco - Fourth on the Brazos at Touchdown Alley next to McLane Stadium Begins at 5 p.m.

Cameron - 4th of July Fireworks Celebration at Ledbetter Park 6-8:30 p.m.

San Saba - Fourth of July Celebration at Mill Pond Park

Stay updated on our Facebook.

© 2018 KCEN