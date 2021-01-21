Central Texas | Celebrating the Nation's first woman Vice-President with Converse and pearls

Women and even small children celebrated Vice President Harris as she made history, by wearing pearls and their favorite pair of Converse.

TEMPLE, Texas — On Inauguration Day, women from all over the country, including Central Texas said they are proud that for the first time a woman is serving as our nation's Vice-President.

"I think she is breaking the glass ceiling,” said Tina Capito of Harker Heights. "Wages has always been an issue and men getting paid more than women, or women not getting positions that men have always held.”

Women and even small children celebrated Vice President Harris as she made history, by wearing pearls and their favorite pair of Converse. Harris was first seen wearing her chucks and pearls on the campaign trail.

"Girls will get to see for years to come that on January 20 women across the world united in support of a woman becoming vice president of the United States,” Capito said. “I thought it was important that we all do our part and show that now little girls can be anything they want to be."

A "Chucks and Pearls" Facebook group was created and the group now has 95,000 members. It was on Facebook where Waco resident Ashley Stone decided to jump on board.

"I went in there and all these ladies were posting their t-shirts and their pearls and their chucks,” Stone said. "So, I decided to pull out my chucks and get me a t-shirt made and pull out my pearls and here I am."

Harris said the shoes are comfortable, and some Central Texas women agree.

"Women can be professional, but they can also be casual and it doesn’t change who we are. But we can all empower one another,” Captio said.

While wearing her chucks and pearls, empowered is exactly how Stone felt on Wednesday.

"It is almost as if a weight has been lifted. I feel a little more free today. I am excited and inspired and overwhelmed,” Stone said. "Emotionally, just seeing those women up there, it did something to me."

Vice President Kamala Harris seems to love Converse so much, she wore them on the cover of Vogue Magazine.