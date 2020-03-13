TEXAS, USA — Temple, Killeen and Waco churches are addressing COVID-19.

As of Friday, there is one confirmed case of the coronavirus in Belton and two other confirmed cases in Austin.

Central Texas churches are taking to Facebook to address the virus and urging those who are elderly, sick or know someone who may be sick to stay home.

Current Canceled Services:

Antioch Church, Waco - Not gathering corporately for at least two weeks, according to their Facebook page. The church will stream services on Sunday morning at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. online.

First Baptist Church of Temple- Not gathering this Sunday.

Current Open Services:

First Baptist Church of Killeen - The institution addressed the virus on their Facebook page.

Western Hills Church of Christ, Temple- Keeping services open; However, starting on March 15th, the institution will be using prepackaged communion cups. Their Newcomer lunch will be canceled for the remainder of the month.

Christian House of Prayer, Killeen- The church addressed COVID-19 on Facebook.

Grace Christian Center, Killeen- The institution posted a video addressing virus on their Facebook page.

Destiny Outreach Center, Killeen- Addressed coronavirus on Facebook and urges the community to wash hands as they monitor situation and stay home if sick.

Skyline Baptist Church, Killeen- Posted on their Facebook and said they are not canceling church.

*KCEN will continue to update this story as churches make more announcements.*

