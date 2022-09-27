Central Texas drought felt 15 feet underground

Brazos Cheese Valley was already strained by the pandemic, but a lack of rain has caused an even greater disruption in the production of cheese.

WACO, Texas — Even 15 feet under, the cheese at Brazos Cheese Valley in Waco, Texas has felt the impacts of the lack of rain in Central Texas.

Kevin Durkin, the owner of Brazos Valley Cheese, houses his dairy products in a cave he dug himself. In there, the cheese ages like fine wine.

"We dug an underground cave," Durkin said. "That also develops its own bacteria."

This has a lot to do with flavor and makes some unique cheeses, producing cheese that is truly what Durkin said is "Waco cheese."

This special cheese has become a little tough to produce because of the drought.

"Water is a major issue in agriculture right now," Durkin said.

Without the right amount of water, cows don't have the same nutrients to feed on. This then produces lower quality milk.

Durkin said lower quality milk is not good for making cheese.

Right now, he and his family are keeping their 25-year business alive by supporting other local cheese businesses, and those outside of the dairy industry.