KILLEEN, TX — With their community beside them, a Central Texas family raised money for a loved one's funeral.

Michael Keeton's family held a pro wrestling benefit Saturday night at the Killeen Armory to raise money for a funeral after Keeton's death Thursday night.

Keeton's cousin, Danny Donnavon, said the family started planning the benefit soon after Keeton's diagnosis roughly two months ago; however, it was originally to raise money for his medical expenses.

Although, they were hoping Michael would enjoy the benefit alongside his family, they're thankful for everyone who showed up Saturday.

"It's hard when you lose a family member," Donnavon said. "But, you know, he's no longer in pain, and eventually-- maybe one day-- I'll get to be up there with him."

Donnavon, a retired wrestler himself, even jumped in the ring as part of the festivities.

At last check, the family said they'd raised about $1,500 dollars to help with Keeton's funeral expenses.

